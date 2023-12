OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has released the latest traffic advisory.

OTA has confirmed, Southbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike is narrowed to one lane just south of N. 10th St. near I-40 at mm 111 through 3 p.m. today for guardrail repair.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

Drivers should expect delays and use caution in the work zone.