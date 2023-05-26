OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are warning drivers about recent events that could have turned deadly on Oklahoma turnpikes.

This week, authorities with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said the Chandler overpass bridge above eastbound I-44 was hit twice by illegal over height trucks.

Officials say the first vehicle had small pipes strapped down. When it hit the bridge beam, a pipe smashed into the windshield of a nearby vehicle.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

The OTA suggests making sure loads are properly secured by:

Tying down items with rope, netting, or straps

Tie large objects directly to the vehicle or trailer

Cover the entire load with a sturdy tap or netting

Don’t overload the vehicle

Always double check to make sure it is secure.