OTA: Two turnpikes accepting exact change only due to coronavirus crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two turnpikes in the state will be accepting exact change only out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City and the Creek Turnpike in Tulsa will be accepting exact change only for the foreseeable future.

OTA says, “Beginning 3/29/2020, JKT/Creek Turnpikes will be exact change only. Out of an abundance of caution, toll attendants will not be staffing these plazas in consideration for both city’s shelter-in-place order as directed by Mayor of each city.”

Mayors of Oklahoma City and Tulsa have both issued shelter-in-place orders for the cities.