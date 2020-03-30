Breaking News
Oklahoma City Mayor orders ‘Shelter in Place’
Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

OTA: Two turnpikes accepting exact change only due to coronavirus crisis

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two turnpikes in the state will be accepting exact change only out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City and the Creek Turnpike in Tulsa will be accepting exact change only for the foreseeable future.

OTA says, “Beginning 3/29/2020, JKT/Creek Turnpikes will be exact change only. Out of an abundance of caution, toll attendants will not be staffing these plazas in consideration for both city’s shelter-in-place order as directed by Mayor of each city.”

Mayors of Oklahoma City and Tulsa have both issued shelter-in-place orders for the cities.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter