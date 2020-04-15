Ottawa County crash claims life of 18-year-old; cause under investigation

Live Now
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old male.

It happened on Tuesday just after 2:30 p.m. on East 80 Road and South 630 Road, four miles east of Miami.

According to a trooper’s report, Brett Miguel was driving eastbound on East 80 Road when he went through a “T” intersection and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report states the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

