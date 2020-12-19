Ottawa County sheriff indicted for embezzlement & perjury

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Ottawa County’s current sheriff was indicted on Thursday for embezzlement and perjury.

Sheriff Jeremy Floyd, 43, was indicted by a multicounty grand jury. He was arrested Friday by Miami Police Department officers and taken to the Ottawa County Detention Center, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

The Ottawa County District Attorney’s Office asked OSBI for investigative assistance regarding embezzlement allegations at the Sheriff’s Office.

“A thorough investigation was conducted, and in October a prosecutorial report was delivered to the Ottawa County District Attorney and the Oklahoma Attorney General,” the news release states.

Floyd’s bond was set at $50,000, the news release states.