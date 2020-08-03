OU alumni, donor information exposed in ransomware attack

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the University of Oklahoma say some alumni and donor information was accessed following a cyberattack on a third -party provider.

On July 16, the university was contacted by Blackbaud, a third-party service provider, that they were the victim of a ransomware attack in May.

As a result of the attack, the hackers were able to remove data from a number of their clients, including the University of Oklahoma.

Officials say the data accessed may have contained information like names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses of OU alumni and donors.

“Rest assured, no social security numbers, credit card numbers or donor giving information have ever been provided to Blackbaud,” a notice from the university read.

At this point, there is no need for community members to take any action.

