OU and OSU fans flock to Stillwater for tailgating

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The big game was in Stillwater on Saturday night with fans pouring in not just from across the state, but across the country.

It was tailgates divided in Stillwater.

“I’m just hoping that OU wins,” one fan said.

“OSU’s gonna beat OU!!!” another fan said.

“I heard a 100% chance of Sooners tearing, crying? Is that right?” said OSU fan Riley Mosely.

“Hopefully I can get along with more of my friends after this game,” said OU fan Ashlynn Davis.

Before the Bedlam game kicked off, both Sooner and Cowboy fans meeting in the middle to enjoy time together– with a little rivalry talk.

Like this family full of OU fans, except one son choosing to rock the orange and black.

“I have an OSU mom shirt and an OSU mom tag but today I’m Boomer Sooner! But I love him,” an OU fan said.

Tailgating down the street, an Oklahoma State fan who flew in from across the country. But he says that’s not out of the ordinary.

“I haven’t lived here in 30 years, but I’ve had season tickets since then. Come back every game, every home game,” said Michael Brown, who flew in from California. “This time I flew, usually drive.”

And one tailgate you couldn’t miss.

“I take it to every away game and every home game this year,” said Jason Bourne, who owns “the OU beast” bus.

Bourne making tailgating more than a hobby, adding on more and more details to this converted bus.

But he says the price of gas is worth it.

“4.5 miles to the gallon. I didn’t buy it for the gas mileage. I bought it for the eye candy,” Bourne said. “I’ve met so many new people today. Every time I go somewhere today, I meet someone I have a connection with and that’s the greatest thing about it.”