OU announces calendar changes for fall, spring semesters

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the University of Oklahoma announced that it is making changes to its academic calendar.

After Thanksgiving break through the end of the fall 2020 semester, instruction for Norman campus-based programs will move entirely online.

This will include the week of regular instruction following the holiday, the finals preparation week that follows and the week of final exams. This change is also applicable to Norman campus programs that are delivered at OU-Tulsa. University facilities, including housing and library services, as well as research operations, will remain open.

For the spring 2021 semester, the OU Norman campus, including Norman campus programs in Tulsa, will extend winter break by one week, with classes now beginning Monday, Jan. 25.

As a result, there will not be a traditional spring break in 2021.

Officials say the changes will allow OU to stay on track to end the spring semester as planned on May 14. Additionally, the university will explore the possibility of offering an instructional break day during the semester.

“Since March of this year, our community has shown immense resilience in the face of the pandemic, dynamically adapting to the unique challenges before us,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “In keeping with our robust mitigation efforts, under the guidance of Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler, we are making these modifications to the Norman campus academic calendar to maximize our opportunity to continue our in-person education while protecting the health and safety of our community.”

Bratzler noted that while positive cases on the Norman campus and the surrounding community have fallen slightly in the last week, he urged the importance of continuing to follow public health guidance to prevent another wave of infections.

“When we brought students back to campus in August, we saw an uptick in cases, which we expected and planned for appropriately,” Bratzler said. “We anticipate this could happen again in November, and these steps will help mitigate the possibility of a resurgence. This is especially important as the seasons change, and the combined impact of influenza and COVID-19 spread could be incredibly detrimental to our campus and the surrounding community.”

Students who plan to travel home for Thanksgiving are encouraged to test through OU’s voluntary surveillance testing before returning home to their families. Students who plan to return to campus after Thanksgiving break are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 upon their return to campus.

