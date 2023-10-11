NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A long-standing tradition at the University of Oklahoma is seeing some changes this year.

According to OU, Homecoming Reunion Week may look a little different as the Homecoming Parade is now scheduled for Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m. with glow-in-the-dark features and lighting.

“We are excited to offer a fresh perspective to the OU Homecoming celebrations this year,” said Emma Williams, Campus Activities Council Homecoming executive chair and senior visual communications major in the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts.

The 2023 parade will also follow a new route. It will begin going north on Elm Street, turn east on Boyd Street and then south on Parrington Oval. Floats will line the North Oval to end the parade, says OU.

“I look forward to seeing how all our parade participants interpret this year’s theme of ‘Game On!’ and how they uniquely present it at our new glow parade. We are excited to invite more of the Norman community to visit our Homecoming events this year and experience the vibrant spirit of our OU campus community.” added Williams.

Officials say the parade will finish near where the recently relocated Rah! Rally will happen in front of Jacobson Hall, located at 550 Parrington Oval, at 9 p.m. Rah! Rally is the annual choreographed competition between student organizations.

OU plans to begin the competition shortly after the parade ends to give parade viewers plenty of time to see this exciting event as well.

“We are excited to introduce a reimagined OU Homecoming Parade experience that will truly set us apart,” said David Surratt, vice president of student affairs and dean of students. “Our innovative glow parade promises to electrify Homecoming Week and generate considerable enthusiasm throughout the entire university.”

To learn more, visit OU.edu.