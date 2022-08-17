NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Football season is just around the corner and fans are already preparing for tailgating.

The University of Oklahoma is expanding its private tailgating areas to allow for a better fan experience during the 2022 football season.

The private tailgating footprint will now include two expanded areas near the Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue intersections.

The areas include the northeast corner where the old Bud Wilkinson Center was located, and on the southwest corner on the lawn surrounding Headington College.

The designated areas of campus for public tailgating will remain unchanged from the 2021 season.

Fans will be able to set up tailgate equipment at 12 p.m. on the day prior to home football games.

For more information on the tailgating policies and map, click here.

Kickoff for the first OU football game against UTEP is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.