OU announces mandatory COVID-19 testing for students moving into campus housing

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – In a matter of weeks, students from across the country will be heading back to colleges and universities for the first time since March.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold of Oklahoma in March, the University of Oklahoma decided to close its campus and moved to online classes for the remainder of the semester.

When the semester ended, many people were wondering what the future would look like when it came to the fall semester.

OU officials announced that the university would be adopting a mask policy, requiring all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to wear facial coverings on campus.

“In classrooms and common spaces of the university, we will fully expect students to wear masks anytime they are in those facilities,” OU’s Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said.

As students prepare to head back to class on Aug. 24, the university has made a few modifications in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, officials with OU announced that students who will be moving into OU housing on the Norman campus will be required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to arriving on campus.

Officials say the more than 5,000 OU students who are assigned to Adams, Walker, and Couch Centers; David L. Boren Hall, Headington Hall, the Residential Colleges, and Traditions Square Apartments must complete an at-home saliva-based COVID-19 test before moving to campus.

The mandatory virus test is part of a three-step process to gain move-in clearance:

Complete an at-home COVID-19 test: OU has partnered with Vault Health to mail students an at-home saliva-based COVID-19 test to complete in advance of their arrival to campus. Receive a negative COVID-19 test result: Test results will be emailed to students and to OU Health Services up to four days after their test arrives at the Vault Health lab. Complete the university’s online health screening five days prior to the student’s return to campus: Students must complete this step regardless of their COVID-19 test result.

Students are strongly encouraged to self-isolate after they are tested and before they arrive on campus.

Students who test positive will be required to stay home and away from campus until cleared by OU Health Services to move to campus.

Students arriving from outside the U.S. who anticipate living in OU Housing will have to self-isolate at an off-campus site to complete the three-step process to gain move-in clearance.

“Testing residential students for COVID-19, combined with the university’s masking requirement and social distancing protocols in classrooms and other shared spaces, are important precautions to take as we return to normal operations on the Norman campus,” said OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. noted that testing students before they move in will help foster a healthier environment for the entire Norman campus community.

“Our fall 2020 semester will be different from any other, and throughout our fall planning, the well-being of our campus community has been at the forefront,” Harroz said. “Providing our residential students a simple and free way to complete this test before they arrive in Norman is part of our comprehensive strategy to reduce transmission of the virus on campus and in the broader community.”

OU has expanded its move-in process to a six-day period beginning Aug. 11 to help accommodate social distancing.

“Although COVID-19 has created unique challenges to our fall plans, we are taking proactive measures to create an on-campus living experience that is supportive and health-conscious,” said ShaRhonda Maclin, assistant dean of students and executive director for OU Housing and Residence Life.

Officials stress that fraternities and sororities operate as their own independent entities and are encouraged to mirror expectations related to OU Housing operations and community standards.

Ongoing public health measures at OU include:

Masking requirement: OU has subscribed to a university-wide masking policy, which applies to faculty, staff, students and campus visitors across all three campuses.

OU has subscribed to a university-wide masking policy, which applies to faculty, staff, students and campus visitors across all three campuses. Masks provided: Students and employees will be provided various types of face masks appropriate to their on-campus responsibilities.

Students and employees will be provided various types of face masks appropriate to their on-campus responsibilities. Social distancing: Social distancing – keeping a distance of at least 6 feet between individuals – applies in all settings on campus, indoors or outdoors.

Social distancing – keeping a distance of at least 6 feet between individuals – applies in all settings on campus, indoors or outdoors. Mandatory online health screening: All OU employees and students must complete the online screening form prior to returning to campus or any time certain scenarios apply.

All OU employees and students must complete the online screening form prior to returning to campus or any time certain scenarios apply. Enhanced cleaning: Through Clean and Green, OU’s campuses are being meticulously cleaned to support the healthiest environment possible. Daily cleaning protocols have been enhanced, with particular emphasis on touch points and common areas. Electrostatic cleaning treatments are used in common areas at least weekly.

Through Clean and Green, OU’s campuses are being meticulously cleaned to support the healthiest environment possible. Daily cleaning protocols have been enhanced, with particular emphasis on touch points and common areas. Electrostatic cleaning treatments are used in common areas at least weekly. Microbe-fighting devices for residence hall towers: Every room in Adams, Couch and Walker Centers will be equipped with a wall-mounted Synexis® Sphere device, which continuously produces Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP™) to reduce viruses, bacteria and fungi in occupied spaces.

Every room in Adams, Couch and Walker Centers will be equipped with a wall-mounted Synexis® Sphere device, which continuously produces Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP™) to reduce viruses, bacteria and fungi in occupied spaces. Facility upgrades: Touchless, motion-sensor fixtures have been installed in all public restrooms, air filters are being upgraded to hospital-grade standards, and more hand sanitizer stations have been installed across campus.

Touchless, motion-sensor fixtures have been installed in all public restrooms, air filters are being upgraded to hospital-grade standards, and more hand sanitizer stations have been installed across campus. Classroom and instructional modifications: Through the Safe and Resilient Instructional Plan, OU’s goal is to provide in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible while promoting a safe and secure campus environment.

Through the Safe and Resilient Instructional Plan, OU’s goal is to provide in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible while promoting a safe and secure campus environment. COVID-19 curbside testing: Any OU student, faculty or staff member may schedule a COVID-19 test through OU Health Services.

