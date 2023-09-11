Oklahoma University's Athletic Director Joe Castiglione sent out a statement of disappointment after disgraced ex-Baylor coach Art Briles was seen on the sidelines.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – University of Oklahoma’s Athletic Director Joe Castiglione sent out a statement of disappointment after disgraced ex-Baylor coach Art Briles was seen on the sidelines after Saturday’s game against Southern Methodist University.

Briles is the father-in-law of Sooner Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby who responded after Saturday’s game by saying, “That’s the grandfather to my two kids so he was down with our entire family well after the game but he was down there with the entire family.”

Pictures floated around X formerly known as Twitter showing Briles on the field postgame sporting the Sooners gear next to Lebby.

Picture of Briles (left) and Lebby (right) postgame on the field. {Colton Sulley, OU Daily}

Briles coached at Baylor from 2008–15 but was fired in ’16 after an investigation into how the program handled multiple sexual assault claims against players. Records show that over the years he had 52 accusations of covering up for 31 players.

Briles and his staff did not act on any sexual assault allegations against the players and even encouraged accusers to not report their complaints, the investigation found.

Lebby worked for Baylor during some of the years that the investigation took place. At least one former Baylor student reported she contacted Lebby directly after being slapped, kicked, choked, and slammed against a wall by one of his running backs.

In response to Briles being seen on the sidelines, Castiglione said he was disappointed and that it shouldn’t have happened.

I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight. It shouldn’t have happened and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I’ve addressed it with the appropriate staff. OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione

Oklahoma officially announced the hiring of Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator in 2021.

Head Coach Brent Venables was asked about Briles on the sidelines and said, “That’s being dealt with. I’ve had no time to think about that.”

Former Baylor football coach Briles will make a return to stateside football next summer as he takes on the head coaching position for the International Football Alliance’s Dallas team.