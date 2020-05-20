NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Handing over a ticket at OU Gaylord Family- Memorial Stadium may be a thing of the past.

On Wednesday, the University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced that it will fully transition to digital ticketing at all of its venues.

“We’re sure hopeful that our athletics competitions will occur as scheduled,” said OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione. “But regardless of any timetables, we’re extremely excited to introduce digital ticketing at our venues as it will result in several benefits for our fans.”

Officials say the move will limit physical contact between staff members and fans, and will also reduce ticket fraud and loss of tickets.

Organizers say fans will also be able to immediately transfer tickets and parking passes to friends and family members.

Ticket buyers will receive links via the Sooner Sports app or text message, allowing them to download tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

Before reaching the gates, fans should pull up the tickets with QR codes on their smartphone screen to show the gate attendant for scanning.

Officials say the athletics department will still print commemorative tickets for interested fans.