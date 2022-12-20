NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma has become another campus following Governor Stitt’s executive order banning TikTok and updating its policy.

According to an email sent by David Horton, Chief Information Officer; all employees and students will no longer be granted access to the TikTok application or website on University-owned or operated devices, including OU wired and wireless networks effective immediately

University-administered TikTok accounts must now be deleted and alternate social media platforms utilized in their place.

The Executive Order by Governor Stitt, cites ongoing national and cybersecurity concerns with the TikTok application.