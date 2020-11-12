OU Board of Regents approves 3 new online graduate degree offerings

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents approved three new online graduate degree programs on Wednesday.

The Board of Regents approved the following new online graduate degree programs:

Executive Master of Business Administration in Renewables

Master of Arts in Strategic Communications and Digital Strategy

Online delivery option for the existing Master of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering

The proposed degree options now move to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for final approval.

OU Online currently offers more than 30 graduate degree programs.

“The graduate programs offered through OU Online reflect the university’s areas of academic strength and have been strategically designed to serve economic and societal needs,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said. “At OU, we have a strong tradition of supporting students within our state and across the globe through a number of world-class online graduate degree programs. Using innovative methods to expand graduate-level education at OU represents a true fulfillment of our public mission.”

The Board of Regents meets again in January.

