OU Board of Regents approves Sooners’ move to SEC in 2025

Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook (11), Baker Mayfield (6) and Sterling Shepard (3) walks back to the sideline after a Mayfield touchdown pass to Shepard during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (WVU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. Oklahoma won 44-24. Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It looks like the University of Oklahoma is on its way to join the Southeastern Conference following a vote by the OU Board of Regents.

After rumors were swirling about a potential shakeup in the Big 12 Conference last week, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin started making their intentions to leave the conference known.

On Monday, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin released a joint statement, saying they would not be renewing their media rights with the Big 12 Conference following the expiration in 2025.

One day later, OU and Texas formally requested an invitation to join the SEC.

On Thursday, presidents and chancellors of the 14 teams in the SEC met to discuss the request by OU and Texas.

During that meeting, they voted unanimously to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year.

On Friday, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents unanimously authorized proceedings that would allow the university to join the SEC in 2025.

“The board’s action today is undoubtedly one of the most significant decisions in our more than a century of athletics and is of true importance to the broader university,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “We believe that joining the Southeastern Conference will sustain our tradition of national-caliber athletics excellence, strengthen our flagship university as a whole and serve the wider interests of the state of Oklahoma. The entire Sooner Nation and Oklahomans throughout the state stand to benefit from this move, and we’re thrilled for a new platform to tell the OU story all across the country.”

“This decision today allows us to ensure we’re doing all we can to further OU’s long-standing record of athletics excellence; attracting top student-athletes from across the country and giving this institution the exposure it deserves. The special history, energy and character OU will bring to the SEC will only make us, and our new conference, stronger,” University of Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in a statement.

“The entire university thrives when our athletics program thrives,” said OU Board Chair Michael A. Cawley. “The OU Board of Regents proudly stands behind this essential move to best position the University of Oklahoma and Sooner Athletics for stability and excellence. We are confident that by taking control of our own destiny and joining the SEC, OU will be in the best possible position to continue advancing our institution’s overall mission.”