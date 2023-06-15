NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at the University of Oklahoma will be paying a bit more for their education following a decision by the OU Board of Regents.

On Wednesday, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved the budget for fiscal year 2024.

The plan includes a 3% increase in tuition and mandatory fees for undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in Norman campus programs.

At the Health Sciences Center, eight professional programs and undergraduate and graduate programs will have tuition increases ranging from 1% to 7%.

“Asking students and families to contribute more is not something we take lightly, so we’ve taken deliberate steps in recent years to alleviate the impact as we continue to prioritize need-based aid,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said.