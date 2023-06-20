NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — As the University of Oklahoma heads into the SEC, conversations regarding the home game environment are in the air and now the university’s Board of Regents is looking to improve tailgating policies.

“When I was going to school, the duck pond was full of people, but we don’t do that now. But there’s other areas that I think could be opened up for that,” said Tim Suggs, a Norman resident.

Tim Suggs has lived and run a business in Norman for 40 years and although tailgating has changed, he believes now is the perfect time to switch things up for the new era of OU football.

“I just saw the schedule. Alabama is coming here and it’s going to be a big, big, big game that game day for sure. We’re going to get lots of people in the town that day,” explained Suggs.

Since 2017, the university has banned fans from setting up tailgates on popular locations like Lindsey Street, but the Board of Regents could change that.

“So many people are looking for tailgating areas and they’re getting further away from the university or the stadium,” added Suggs.

Fans aren’t the only ones that would benefit from the improvements.

News 4 sports anchor Dylan Buckingham believes that it will also help the athletes on the field.

“When the players come into that atmosphere and they see the fans right by the stadium on top of it, it ramps up the atmosphere so much more and lets the visiting team know they better step up and play well,” said Buckingham.