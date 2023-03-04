NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – OU campus is on alert after a second victim has alleged a sexual assault.

Initially, OU Police say the first incident happened on March 2nd at 8:40 p.m. at 401 West Brooks, where a alleged assault of groping took place. The alleged suspect description is that of an Asian male, mid 20s, approximately 5’7, with short hair and a mustache. Police officials also say the alleged unknown suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and was carrying a black backpack. This alleged suspect has not been located.

Today OU Police officials say another incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. at the 1200 block of N. Everett Drive. According to OU Police, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’8, stocky build, short straight hair on the top of his head and a “buzz cut” on the sides with a short and or stubble beard. The alleged suspect was last seen wearing a solid gray hoodie jeans and work boots. The alleged suspect is said to have left in a White Chevy Silverado single cab.

No further details have been released, but OU Police say the investigations are ongoing and anyone with information can contact the OU Police Department at 405.271.4911.

As a reminder. OU Police say if anyone has experienced relationship violence or abuse, sexual assault, or stalking on campus, an OU Advocate is available to provide free confidential support and advocacy at 405.615.0013.