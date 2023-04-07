UPDATE: 10:14 p.m. First responders have told KFOR that one person has been shot and other first responders say there were multiple shots fired.

KFOR is working to confirm with OU officials.

Update @ 9:53 pm – OU sent an alert advising of an ‘Active Shooter’

OU Campus Safety Twitter account, “OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman Campus. Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place.”

Image courtesy KFOR, OU campus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – OU has sent an alert to all on campus stating there was an active shooter.

According to OU Campus Safety Twitter account, OU- Norman Emergency tweeted, “there is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run, Hide. Fight!”.

Image courtesy KFOR, OU campus

