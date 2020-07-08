OU Chief COVID officer talks to KFOR about record virus numbers in state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health officials say the state saw its largest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.

On Tuesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health showed that the state has had 17,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 858 cases, or 5.2% jump, since Monday’s numbers were released.

As of Tuesday, officials say there are 426 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, professor at the University of Oklahoma and University Chief COVID Officer, is expected to speak with KFOR about the record-high numbers around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I actually think it’s an irresponsible argument that because we have plenty of hospital beds, it’s OK to let unmitigated spread of this virus continue,” said Bratzler.

