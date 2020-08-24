OU Children’s doctors give tips for special needs kids returning to online or in-person schooling

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With many Oklahoma kids heading back to school, it has been a big adjustment for parents, teachers and the students.

But it has been an even bigger struggle for students with special needs or disabilities.

“This will probably look a little different for each and every child with special needs,” said Ami Bax, M.D., OU Children’s Hospital Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics.

Masks and social distancing are not the easiest to enforce when it comes to young kids, and is especially difficult for students with disabilities.

“We need to wrap around support, use a lot of really great strategies that are out there to help children learn and be excited about wearing their masks,” Bax said.

Dr. Bonnie McBride saying it’s important to know when it is most critical for your child to be wearing a mask. She says you should also help set up a routine in those situations to get kids used to wearing them.

“Want to create a positive association with wearing a mask, so when kids are wearing their mask, they get access to something they really enjoy doing. Maybe some fun technology that they enjoy, a special toy, a special activity,” McBride said.

OU Children’s Hospital says some kids with disabilities will have less anxiety doing school work at home, but others won’t thrive in the home environment. So, the choice to return to the classroom or stay at home should be based on what is best for your child.

The doctors say if you choose to keep your child at home, it’s important to stay on the same schedule, like the one they had while in school.

“If we can maintain some of those basic day to day routines that we would during the typical school year, that’s likely to set children up for success,” Bax said.

But for parents stepping into the teaching role, don’t overdo it. Keep your kids engaged with a variety of activities.

“Trying to set realistic expectations for yourself and for the child in terms of schedules, making sure you’re altering time you’re spending earning with time to play outside or do something recreational that they enjoy is also really important to think about,” McBride said.

Those doctors say if you need help, it’s best to start by reaching out to your kids’ IEP team or to their teacher. They can have recommendations for what works best when it comes to your child’s own educational needs.

LATEST STORIES: