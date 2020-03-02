OU closing programs in Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As countries across the globe work to combat the coronavirus, officials with the University of Oklahoma say they are taking precautions when it comes to students studying abroad.

Recently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of State have issued Level 3 travel warnings discouraging all nonessential travel to Italy amid widespread transmission of the coronavirus.

Italy’s Civil Protection Authority reported the country now has 1,694 confirmed coronavirus cases, adding that 34 people have died. That marks the most coronavirus cases in a country outside of Asia.

As a result, OU officials say they are encouraging students who are studying abroad in Italy to return home.

“Given the concerning increase in the number of transmissions of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in Italy, the CDC travel notice, and for the safety of its students, the University of Oklahoma is closing its programs in Italy effective Thursday, March 5 at 5 p.m. local Italy time until further notice. This includes OU Arezzo and all other Italy study aboard programs. Students are strongly encouraged to return to the U.S. as soon as arrangments can be made. Ideally, students will arrange to fly out by no later than Friday, March 6 to their respective home base,” a post by OU read.

Officials say all employees and students returning to the United States from China, Hong Kong, Italy, Iran, Japan, and South Korea must self-isolate for 14 days and remain away from university campuses and events. The self-isolation period begins on the day they arrive back to the U.S. or their last contact with an individual arriving in the U.S from or through any of the impacted countries, whichever is longer.

Before students and employees can come back to campus, they must complete a telephone medical screening call, the 14-day isolation period, and a follow-up telephone medical screening through Student/Employee Health.

At this point, university officials say they are looking into possible financial aid and scholarship-related questions that may arise from students returning home early.