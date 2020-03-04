OU College of Dentistry hosts annual free dental program for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The OU College of Dentistry hosted its annual Kids’ Day Program on Saturday morning.

“We’re basically trying to make them feel good and comfortable here so that they can go home happy,” said Christian Davila, OU College of Dentistry student.

The school was hard at work helping out some kids who may not always have the resources to go to a dentist.

“We’re gonna see over 120 patients today and we’re going to provide all the dental care that they might need. Fillings, cleanings, any infected teeth we can remove, caps,” said Dr. Tim Fagan, head of the Division of Pediatric Dentistry.

And for some of the little patients, this is their first time seeing a dentist.

“It’s gratifying to be able to help them a little bit here today, but we also realize that we have a problem where we have a lot of people that can’t get the care that they need,” Fagan said.

So the college is doing what it can to help out and getting some training in while they’re at it.

Both dental and dental hygiene students – working under the supervision of trained dentists.

“As far as practice, this is great. Being here with the kids and basically trying to provide anything that we can for them is a great experience for us, especially in the future. Because they’re going to be our future patients,” Davila said.

The program is going on 23 years and counting. The students involved say it’s a day they look forward to each year.

“It’s all for the kids,” Davila said.

The program was made available at no cost to the kids or their families.