OU College of Dentistry offering free dental care to OK veterans. Image courtesy OU Health.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OU College of Dentistry provided free dental care to veterans on Saturday.

The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental held the 3rd annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, November 12.

“We started Veteran’s Day about three years ago. We thought it was important to provide dental care to the veterans who otherwise would not receive care.” said Dean of the College of Dentistry Paul M. Mullasseril, D.D.S., M.S.

The event is to improve access to care and provide professional dental services to Oklahoma veterans.

65 veterans attended the Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic at the OU College of Dentistry on the OU Health Sciences Center campus Saturday morning.

“It’s fantastic that the OU dental school does it for veterans so, that why I’m here.” said U.S. Navy Veteran Gary Bond.

According to an OU Health news release, regular dental appointments are essential in evaluating, diagnosing, preventing, or treating oral diseases, which can affect systemic health.