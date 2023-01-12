OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OU Health announced today it’s organizational redesign as the state’s academic referral health system plays a unique role of providing critical specialty services with access to advanced technology and expertise.

According to OU Health President and CEO Richard Lofgren, M.D., MPH, “OU Health needs to support and enhance the capabilities of the state’s vital rural and regional hospitals as the flagship academic referral center. All care that can remain in a community should remain local, but if the patient needs a higher level of care, OU Health is here to serve.”

The redesign and operational restructure will enable OU Health to improve efficiencies and grow its impact in the state that will serve even more Oklahomans.





As part of the redesign, OU Health will move from a holding company to an operating company structure with duplicative services and positions being eliminated. An estimated 200 positions will be reconfigured to the new structure which integrates the organization into clinical business units led by chief administrative officers reporting to OU Health Chief Operating Officer.

Approximately 100 positions will be eliminated.

This historic 2021 merger combines the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine faculty practice and OU Medicine, Inc. (sole member, University Hospitals Trust) to create OU Health — Oklahoma’s first fully integrated academic health system.

The OU Health Launch Plan focuses on performance, growth and service to the state of Oklahoma.