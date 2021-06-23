OU defensive lineman arrested for driving while impaired

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR/ Norman Transcript) – An Oklahoma defensive lineman has been arrested for driving while impaired, according to the Norman Transcript.

University of Oklahoma senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was arrested earlier this month after police say they saw his car heading the wrong direction down a one-way street.

After pulling Thomas over, police noticed that he smelled of alcohol and had red, watery eyes.

According to the arrest affidavit, Thomas admitted that he had been drinking. A breathalyzer test registered a blood alcohol content of 0.07 percent.

Sports Illustrated says the OU Athletics Department is aware of the arrest and will handle it internally.

