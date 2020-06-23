OU expands online graduate degree programs

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma says it is expanding the graduate programs that are available online.

On Tuesday, officials with the University of Oklahoma announced the launch of OU Online, a central division that will deliver the university’s online graduate degree programs.

OU Online’s programs offer specialized graduate degrees in a variety of professional fields.

Of the initial 33 online graduate programs being offered through OU Online, six are new programs that are launching in the fall.

“The University of Oklahoma has a strong tradition of serving learners across the globe through a number of highly acclaimed online graduate degree programs,” said OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr. “By uniting our efforts through OU Online, we can provide a more accessible path to world-class learning at the graduate level. We see online education as a true fulfillment of our purpose as a public research university – to develop strategic educational opportunities that benefit a more diverse segment of students and foster economic growth for our state.”

The programs are specifically designed to be flexible and accessible to adults who work full-time while pursuing their degrees. Several of the degree programs are presented in an accelerated format that, depending on the degree, can be completed in as little as 15 months.

Each program features a rigorous curriculum developed by OU academic departments and faculty members. OU Online courses are taught by a blend of tenured OU faculty and adjunct faculty who are professionals in each field of study.

“By offering our students the scholarly insight of our exceptional faculty, the practical expertise of industry leaders and the undeniable quality of an OU education, the graduate programs delivered through OU Online prepare students to make an immediate impact in their own workplaces and communities,” Harroz said.

Students who enroll in an OU Online program will have the same customary academic and support services available to them as on-campus students. Upon graduation, they will become OU alumni – no matter how far from the university they completed their courses.