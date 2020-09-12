OU fans and tailgaters full of spirit despite COVID-19 restrictions

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Tailgaters and fans are still in full spirit for the OU season opener despite changes like no tailgating on campus.

Cara Stand, who has been tailgating for 22 years, says things are different at her off-campus gathering.

“We’re excited, some of our friends and family, they kind of think we’re crazy to do this, but you know, we can’t miss tailgating,” Stand said.

She stocked up on masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer for her gathering. Only about half as many people are attending.

“We didn’t invite as many people as we usually do so we can keep our distance,” Stand said.

Students also had their own gatherings outside of campus.

“Usually it’d be a little bit bigger gathering, but right now it’s just super – we’re trying to keep it like minimum people,” Ty Bergerson, a student, said.

Other fans who will be inside the stadium are determined to do their part to root for the Sooners.

“Cheer louder, got to make up the difference,” Vickie Sprague said.

She and her brother, Jerry Ropp, feel lucky they’re able to watch inside the stadium, which will only be at a quarter of capacity.

“I feel bad for those people that have looked forward to this for a year and now it just didn’t happen,” Sprague said.

Sprague and Ropp said it wouldn’t have made a difference to them if the stadium was at a quarter or full capacity. They wouldn’t have felt less safe.

“I don’t care either way,” Ropp said.

“It wouldn’t have made any difference,” Sprague said.

When the general environment around campus is quieter, the fans are still full of spirit.

“This is really different from the way it usually is. It’s kind of sad, but understandable,” Stand said.

