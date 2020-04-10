OU Food Pantry switches to online amid COVID-19 crisis

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Food pantries across the state are feeling the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One in particular shared its experience during the crisis.

The University of Oklahoma’s Food Pantry opened in March of 2017.

It’s entirely student run, by undergraduate volunteers.

“Before COVID-19, we would allow anyone to come in, they could shop for themselves. They could place an online order, but most of our clients would shop for themselves,” said graduate director Matthew Marks. “We can’t be operating the same way so we moved everything to online.”

People can fill out an online form each week.

The pantry will box everything up for you, and you can go pick it up.

“We only allow one person in at a time, so we’ve limited how many people can come in the pantry, and it’s very quick so there’s not as much interaction,” said Marks.

The OU Food Pantry serves only OU students, faculty and staff.

They say even though the university is shut down, they are still serving around 70 people a week.

“There are still students that live in apartments and staff that are still working, around and are on campus so we are still serving quite a bit,” said Marks. “I want people to know that we still have a lot of people coming through, so it’s not that we’ve shut down or only serving a few people, we still get quite a bit coming through our doors each week.”

This week they kicked off their new fundraising goal of $7,500.

“We have a lot of regulars that we see each and every week that continue to come by our pantry, we’ve hand numerous conversations with those that have lost their jobs that don’t know when their next pay check is coming in and so they need this … this is an important resource,” he said.

You can find information on how to sign up, or how to donate, here.