NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the college football season just came to an end, Sooner fans are already gearing up for next season.

On Thursday, the University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced that the Sooners’ 2023 spring football game will be held on Saturday, April 22 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff time will be set at a later date.

Spring game tickets for OU football season ticket holders and Sooner Club members will cost $10 each and will be accessible via their renewable application in the coming days.

Tickets for non-season ticket holders will cost $15 and be available for purchase at a later date.

In 2022, OU’s spring game recorded a record crowd of 75,360. Officials say it was the nation’s largest spring game crowd last season.