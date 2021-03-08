OU football games expected to be at full capacity in the fall

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans become vaccinated against COVID-19, venues are making plans to return to full capacity in the future.

Now, it seems that more OU football fans will be able to cheer on the Sooners in person.

On Friday, OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said that OU’s Gaylord Family-Memorial Stadium would return to ‘maximum capacity’ in the fall.

“With the vaccination adoption, we are encouraged by the improvement we are seeing across Oklahoma,” Castiglione said in an email. “You can rest assured that we will remain vigilant in our preparations, but for now, we are working under the assumption the stadium will be full.”

During the 2020 season, the stadium was only at 25% capacity and visitors were told to wear masks in the stadium.