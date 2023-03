NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – OU experienced a moment of concern as a football player collapsed during a team workout.

KFOR’s Dylan Buckingham says he learned the player was defensive back Gentry Williams.

Buckingham confirmed that Williams is okay and experienced what’s called an shun collapse. OU team’s medical staff jumped into action and he was rushed to the hospital.

Williams has been released from the hospital and is expected to undergo more testing prior to returning to the field.