NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Norman North High School is getting ready for the upcoming season but this year is different, they’ve added another layer of safety to their uniform.

“We wanna play great football but we wanna keep our guys all protected at all times as well,” said Justin Jones, Head Football Coach at Norman North.

Jones is investing in a new, protective piece of equipment.

“EvoShield at its core is a protective equipment company and we have a football rib shirt,” explained Tom Bolle with EvoShield.

Abdominal injuries are a risk for young players. In fact, a blow to the ribs killed 15-year-old Taylor Haugen during a scrimmage.

The “Taylor Haugen Foundation” partnered with OU players Dillon Gabriel, Jalil Farooq and EvoShield to outfit the Norman team with the protective shirts.

“Just having access is a blessing,” stated Gabriel.

Farooq and Gabriel both said the shirts have even helped them throughout the season.

“When you move it moves also so I’d say it barely feels like it’s there,” stated Farooq.

“Being able to play and not feel restricted at all it’s a cool thing to have,” added Gabriel.

Noman North athletes said their new shirts will add a sense of security.

“Staying safe is the most important part about it and this is a great rib protector for that,” said Owen Eshelman, a Norman football player.

Harrison Utley said he is going into his senior season feeling grateful.

“Not everyone has this opportunity and it’s definitely a great opportunity for us to outfit our guys and keep everyone safe,” said Utley.

The compression shirts have built in rib protection and in total 136 players received the custom fitted shirts.

“This was just another layer of protection for us to help our guys stay safer,” added Jones.