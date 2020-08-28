OU football players participate in solidarity march, moment of silence

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma football team participated a solidarity march from the football facility to the Unity Circle on the south oval on campus on Friday morning.

Players dressed in all black and marched with their arms locked together.

Here's a look at the OU football team marching from their facility to the unity circle on the south oval earlier today. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/1PWUYIEZYY — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) August 28, 2020

“To go the the unity circle it was about, I think, people being able to express frustrations, things they’ve gone through, their experiences,” Lincoln Riley, OU head football coach, said. “We have more ways to express that than ever before.”

Here's the message Lincoln Riley delivered once the OU football team marched to the unity circle on the south oval. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/93fvRLjGMx — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) August 28, 2020

Here's Lincoln Riley on why his #Sooners team marched today. pic.twitter.com/NeEAq68ZKl — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) August 28, 2020

Riley said, the team’s had some emotional team meetings discussing social justice issues of late.

The team closed their time at the unity circle with 57 seconds of silence to honor the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

OU opens their season against Missouri State on September 12.

