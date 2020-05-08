OU fraternity house damaged by early morning fire

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a scary situation near OU’s campus on Friday morning as flames ripped through the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house.

“It was a lot of smoke, and the whole front part of the building was on fire and burning in, so it was just collapsing on itself pretty much,” said current member and IFC President James Thompson.

Thompson is a junior and was planning on living in the house again for his senior year.

Now, a lot of his stuff is gone.

“Seeing the house on fire was just kind of sad. I had a lot of memories in the house, and just knowing that they’re all gone and I won’t be going back in there,” he said.

Only one person was inside when the fire started, and fire crews tell us he was able to get out safely.

As far as a cause, they think it could have been lightning.

“When we arrived on scene, there was a pretty significant lightning show going on up in the sky. It was raining pretty hard and we were actually working two major fires at that time. Like I said, there was a very significant lightning storm coming through,” said Deputy Chief Mike Wilson, with the Norman Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to salvage parts of the house, so they’re not considering it a total loss.

They say fire walls that were installed inside were a huge help.

“The east side of the building sustained pretty heavy damage but the west side you’re going to have some smoke damage and some water damage but no fire damage,” said Dep. Chief Wilson.

Because of COVID-19, no students were on campus.

Otherwise, the house would’ve been full.

“I just was kind of shocked. I never really thought it would happen like that,” said Thompson.

Little Axe and Moore fire departments both assisted.