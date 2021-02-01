OU Health celebrates 20,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many residents across Oklahoma continue to struggle to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, doctors say they have reached a major milestone.

“We’re all very excited because OU Health will give its 20,000th dose of COVID vaccine today,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Chief COVID Officer.

On Sunday, OU Health celebrated by giving its 20,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination pod.

“We’re in this middle ground where we feel like we’re making a lot of progress and we’re making the vaccine available, but we’re also really anxious to get a bigger supply of the vaccine,” said Dr. Aaron Wendleboe, epidemiologist.

In all, 800 people who are 65-years-old or older were able to get their COVID-19 vaccine as part of a community vaccination pod.