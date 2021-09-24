OU Health hosting public vaccination clinic in southwest Oklahoma City

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OU Health is hosting a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic to help get Oklahomans over 12-years-old vaccinated against the coronavirus.

OU Health has teamed up with the Latino Community Development Agency to host a public vaccination clinic.

The vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Latino Community Development Agency, located at 420 S.W. 10th St. in Oklahoma City.

Individuals 12 to 17-years-old must have a guardian present to receive the vaccine. Spanish speaking staff will be available on site throughout the day.

Those vaccinated can receive the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Participants at the clinic are eligible to receive any dose they are qualified for, including the third dose of Pfizer, which has received emergency use authorization approval from the FDA for those who are over 65 or immunocompromised. The shot will be given six or more months after their second dose.

For second or third doses of Pfizer, participants must bring their vaccine card.

No appointments are needed for this vaccine clinic. For more information, call (405) 237-9010.