OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with a major health system are alerting patients to be on alert following a security breach.

OU Health announced that an employee’s laptop was stolen on Dec. 26, 2022, which contained access to the employee’s email account.

Following an investigation, OU Health learned that on Jan. 17, data was potentially accessed and acquired by an unauthorized party.

Some of that information may include names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, dates of birth, medical record numbers, account numbers, provider names, dates of service, diagnoses, treatment information, and health insurance information.

“OU Health was not able to provide confirmation that the stolen laptop was not compromised, therefore out of an abundance of caution, OU Health notified individuals whose information was potentially involved,” OU Health said in a release.

OU Health mailed notices to patients last week, encouraging them to place security freezes on their credit files, and remain vigilant with financial account statements.

For more information, contact OU Health at 877-506-0181.