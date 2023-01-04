NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – OU Health is partnering with Norman Regional to expand cancer care in the state of Oklahoma.

The two are bringing a new state-of-the-art 50,000 square foot facility to the Norman Regional HealthPlex near I-35 and Tecumseh.

Leadership says this is about bringing high-quality care closer to home for those who need it.

“For everyone that’s been through cancer treatment or a loved one that’s been through cancer treatment, and all of us have or will have someone in that situation, we ourselves, we know that being near your home is absolutely critical,” said Joseph Harroz, Jr., University of Oklahoma President.

On Wednesday, leadership from the University of Oklahoma, OU Health and Norman Regional – celebrating what they call a major step forward for cancer care in the state.

Set to open in 2025 – the new facility will bring care from Oklahoma’s only National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center, the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center to residents in Norman and surrounding areas.

“We work very hard to provide personalized, up to date care, to get to know our patients as individuals and work towards their goals,” said Dr. Krisitin Thorp, an oncologist with Norman Regional. “Usually, those goals involve staying close to home.”

Experts say one of the biggest advantages they’re bringing is care through clinical trials.

“What I like to say is that we offer tomorrow’s therapies today,” said Dr. Robert Mannel, Director of OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center.

“What that means is that when you come to Stephenson and now Stephenson here at Norman Regional, that your chances of survival, the quality of care that you’re going to get is second to none,” Harroz said.

This year, OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center will assume the operations and management of Norman Regional’s existing medical oncology services at the Porter Medical Oncology Clinic.