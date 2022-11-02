OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Soon, Oklahoma City Public Schools students will be able to speak to an OU Health Pediatrician – from the school nurse’s office!

OU Health and Oklahoma City Public Schools are teaming up for telehealth services to fulfill this need felt by many of the students they serve.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City Public Schools announced what it calls a game changer for students’ health.

“Oftentimes the only medical professional that our kids will see routinely is the school nurse,” said Dr. Sean McDaniels, Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent.

“They don’t have the means for the way to obtain any kind of medical attention,” said Kathy Cruz, an OKCPS nurse. “So using the telehealth medicine, we’re able to log in and get them that medical care that they need.”

Starting now, students at six of the district’s schools have access to free virtual visits with an OU Health Pediatrician.

After this pilot program, all students at all schools will have access next school year – regardless of their insurance status.

“Every family deserves high quality care, and OU Health is thrilled to be part of the forefront of telehealth for the district,” said Dr. Richard Lofgren, President and CEO of OU Health.

For busy parents, it’s one less thing on their plate – not having to schedule a doctor’s appointment after leaving work to pick their child up.

“It takes a weight off my shoulders,” said Lance A. Schultz, an OKCPS parent. “It also adds an added to benefit to public school systems here in Oklahoma.”

Eventually, OU Health plans to broaden the services to cover chronic medical conditions and even behavioral health issues affecting many kids today.