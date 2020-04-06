OU Health Sciences Center offering online classes for older adults during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OU Health Sciences Center is using technology to reach out to seniors across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to OU Health Sciences Center, “research has linked social isolation to a higher risk of both physical disease and mental health disorders. However, the very action that can protect people from the COVID-19 virus – socially distancing from other people – brings the potential to send older adults spiraling into loneliness.”

Many of the classes for older adults at OU Health Sciences Center have been moved online through Facebook Live and Zoom.

“Older adults are at higher risk of serious illness with COVID-19 and need to continue social distancing so they can remain safe. But that also means they are disconnected from their usual social networks at this time,” said Lee Jennings, M.D., a geriatrician at OU Medicine and director of the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI). “We knew we needed to think creatively about how we can continue our programming, but also gear it toward helping older adults and their caregivers during this time.”

Among the many classes are:

Diabetes self-management

Chronic disease management

Tai Chi for Better Balance

Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind

How to Talk to Your Doctor

Powerful Tools for Caregivers

Staying Active and Independent for Life

OHAI is live-streaming five classes each day on its Facebook page. The Oklahoma Dementia Care Network is using the videoconferencing platform Zoom for its educational classes.

“Several of our current participants have commented that the Facebook classes are helping them to stay connected and active, although they miss their regular classes,” said Paula Cockrell, education director for OHAI’s Central Oklahoma Center of Healthy Aging. “We are hopeful the Facebook Live and interactive Zoom classes will help to address the isolation and loneliness that older Oklahomans are feeling during this time.”