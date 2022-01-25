OU Health to participate in national study of ‘Long COVID’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — OU Health is projected to receive more than $1 million to participate in a National Institutes of Health (NIH) initiative to better understand the long-term effects of COVID-19 infection.

The NIH launched the RECOVER (Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery) Initiative to learn why some people have prolonged symptoms (often referred to as “long COVID”) or develop new or returning symptoms after recovering from COVID-19.

The most common “long COVID” symptoms include pain, headaches, fatigue, “brain fog,” shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, fever, chronic cough and sleep problems.

“This is a unique opportunity to be part of a nationwide study that investigates the impact of post-acute sequelae from SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), which includes long COVID. In other viral infections, you rarely see long-term symptoms at the rate we have seen with COVID-19. If we can understand the biological underpinning of these symptoms, that may help us to better treat people who continue to have problems for weeks or months after the infection is over,” said Timothy VanWagoner, Ph.D., co-principal investigator of the study for OU Health.

OU Health is among more than 30 academic healthcare institutions across the nation enrolling patients in the study.

Enrollment in the study begins soon, and researchers will follow participants for up to four years.

OU Health will enroll approximately 80 adults in three different study categories.

One group will include patients with a past COVID-19 infection who continue to have symptoms. Another group will be comprised of people with a recent COVID-19 infection who may or may not continue to have symptoms. The final group will feature people who have never had COVID-19.

Participants will be asked to undergo laboratory tests and other analyses, depending on the category.

According to OU Health, current data shows that 10% to 30% of people who have had a serious COVID-19 infection will continue to experience symptoms for at least one month.

Researchers don’t know why symptoms persist long after the infection or why some people have little to no symptoms.

“The RECOVER study is important because researchers around the country will be sharing their findings in real time in an effort to find answers as quickly as possible,” said Judith James, M.D., Ph.D., co-principal investigator of the study for OU Health. “We hope to discover factors that put people at higher risk for ‘long COVID’, as well as protective factors. That information will be critical for preventing and treating the long-term effects of the virus.”

The current study will focus solely on adults; however, a study in children and adolescents will be coming soon.

For more information about enrolling in the OU Health study, call 405-271-3490 or email osctr@ouhsc.edu.