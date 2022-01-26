OU Health to study long-term effects of COVID-19

Medical assistant Leslie Powers carries swab samples collected from people to process them on-site at a COVID-19 testing site in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local health system says it is working with a national initiative to better understand the long-term effects of COVID-19.

The National Institutes of Health launched the RECOVER initiative to learn why some people have prolonged symptoms or develop new or returning symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.

The most common symptoms include pain, headaches, fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, fever, chronic cough, and sleep problems.

Current data shows that 10% to 30% of people who have had a serious COVID-19 infection will continue to experience symptoms for at least one month.

“The RECOVER study is important because researchers around the country will be sharing their findings in real time in an effort to find answers as quickly as possible,” said Judith James, M.D., Ph.D., co-principal investigator of the study for OU Health and director of the OCTSI. “We hope to discover factors that put people at higher risk for ‘long COVID’, as well as protective factors. That information will be critical for preventing and treating the long-term effects of the virus.”

OU Health says it will receive more than $1 million to participate in the initiative.

“This is a unique opportunity to be part of a nationwide study that investigates the impact of post-acute sequelae from SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), which includes long COVID. In other viral infections, you rarely see long-term symptoms at the rate we have seen with COVID-19. If we can understand the biological underpinning of these symptoms, that may help us to better treat people who continue to have problems for weeks or months after the infection is over,” said Timothy VanWagoner, Ph.D., co-principal investigator of the study for OU Health.

OU Health will enroll approximately 80 adults in three different study categories. One group will include individuals with a past COVID-19 infection who continue to have symptoms. Another group will be people who had a recent COVID-19 infection who may or may not continue to have symptoms.

The final group will feature people who have never had COVID-19.

Enrollment in the study begins soon and researchers will follow participants for up to four years.

For more information about enrolling in the OU Health study, call (405) 271-3490 or email osctr@ouhsc.edu.