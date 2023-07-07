OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s top trauma center is making an impact worldwide by training Ukrainian surgeons here in Oklahoma City. OU Health is the first in the country to do this as part of a pilot program to teach doctors how to treat injuries from the war.

“This is so much more than we can really grasp from news articles and media,” Dr. Mark Mims said. An assistant professor in the Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck, Surgery in the Division of Plastic Surgery within the Department of General Surgery at OU Health. “To have them come over and give me firsthand accounts of what they’re seeing, seeing the pictures of the patients that they’re treating, the type of injuries that they’re having to deal with is just mind blowing.”

It’s a surreal reality for Mims, a man who has seen his fair share of traumatic injuries. Mims added that the injuries Ukrainian surgeons see isn’t typical.

“We’re used to seeing car injuries, dog bites, that kind of thing,” he said. “80 percent of these injuries are blast related injuries and many of them involve the head and the neck region.”

Ukraine’s ongoing war has brought a need to train surgeons from their country on how to treat these horrific injuries. The program initially started in 2022 by the American Academy of Facial, Plastic, Reconstructive Surgeons among several other organizations who sent surgeons overseas to help out and teach.

“They quickly realized that this would not be sufficient and that more training needed to be done on a longer scale,” Mims said.

That’s where the University of Oklahoma stepped in with other organizations again to bring those surgeons over here and train them at OU Health. The hospital network is the first in the U.S. to do this. Mims said they train 2 to 4 surgeons for about a month every 2 to 3 months. They have them work with cadavers and even watch live procedures to learn. Mims said he hopes it can teach them things they never knew, so they will be able to go home and take care of others.

“It’s been a real honor for myself and the other faculty members to teach these guys who are just so bright and wanting to go back and give back to their country,” he said.

Mims said while OU Health was the first in the country to do this, New York University is building their own program. He said he is collaborating with them to create a cohesive model that will allow the surgeons to get more experience and training both here in Oklahoma and in New York. The entire program is donation funded. If you want to learn more about it or how you can donate, visit their website.