OU Health updates visitation policy amid rising COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OU Health is once again tightening its restrictions on visitation as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Oklahoma.

“OU Health understands the emotional support and comfort patients gain when friends and family members visit contribute greatly to the process of healing that restores health,” said OU Health in a press release. “However, it is essential to balance these important needs with the imperative to safeguard the well-being of all patients, their guests as well as staff members.”

Effective August 23, all adult patients admitted to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center or OU Health Edmond Medical Center may be visited by one guest at a time, with a maximum of two guests in any 24-hour period.

At Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, two designated guests for pediatric or perinatal patients will be allowed during the patient’s hospital stay.

Adult patients of an OU Health clinic are allowed one guest to accompany them to appointments. Pediatric patients of an OU Health clinic are allowed two guests to accompany them to appointments.

Patients who have COVID-19 may not receive visitors. Neither can patients in the Autumn Life geriatric behavioral health unit at OU Health Edmond Medical Center.