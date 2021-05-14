OU mask policy remains in place for graduation

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – University of Oklahoma officials say masking up is strongly encouraged at all graduation ceremonies.

Yesterday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated individuals can go in public without a mask.

“Planning for a graduation in ordinary times is a months-long process, and this year it has been complicated further as the university has planned around the pandemic and instituted safety protocols for this year’s events. We’re aware of the CDC’s newly issued guidance, but we also know that in Oklahoma, the majority of individuals are still not yet fully vaccinated. In light of that, and because it is too late for OU to change its protocols for events of this scale, we will still strongly encourage mask wearing, particularly for those who are not fully vaccinated. We also understand and respect those fully vaccinated individuals who choose to follow the new CDC recommendations relative to masking during graduation activities. Following OU graduations, we will revisit the university’s masking policy in light of the new CDC guidance.”

To learn more about OU’s graduation policies, visit the commencement page on their website.