OU Medicine addresses prep and response to COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A group of OU Medical experts held a meeting Tuesday to address COVID-19 concerns.

They talked on everything from curing the virus, to testing, and even how it compares to past pandemics.

First, they shared what preventative measures OU Medicine has specifically taken.

"We’ve been preparing for this since we first heard about the virus several months ago,” said Chuck Spicer, the president of OU Medicine Inc.

He listed these measures directly:

Institutionalization of a stringent visitation policy Restricting Vendor access Adopting strict travel guidelines for our staff Ensuring they have appropriate inventory’s of critical supplies and equipment Reviewing all non-emergent surgical cases and procedural cases and rescheduling appropriately to protect resources and exposure Social distancing, virtual meeting for ten or more people, work from home policies, altering cafeteria policies, cleaning transportation shuttles regularly

Dr. Jason Sanders followed, with things they are doing to come up with a permanent solution.

“We are in the final negotiations of an agreement with Dr. William Hildebrand, an OU health Sciences Researcher, and Pure MHC to identify novel targets for a therapeutic vaccine against COVID-19,” said Dr. Sanders.

He also touched on, in the future, actually testing a vaccine on some patients.

“We are also finalizing an agreement with another researcher to begin pre-clinical testing of another COVID-19 vaccine to help bring a vaccine to patients as quickly as possible," said Dr. Sanders.

As we know the virus is spreading rapidly, doctors say the best thing we can do to stop is to practice social distancing.

“I realize that the primary question on everyone’s mind is how is this pandemic going to unfold in the future? Unfortunately, it’s hard to predict because it all depends on what we do today,” said epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe.

OU Medicine, working closely with other hospitals around the metro.

“We have a collaborative effort going across all the hospitals in the city. It is not uncommon for me to speak almost daily with other hospital epidemiologists to be sure we are messaging things and keep ourselves aligned,” said Dr. Linda Salinas.

Dr. Salinas also added they are limited visitations to one visitor per adult patient, and two visitors for children and women's hospital patients.

So why is this virus so hard to stop? What makes it different than others?

“It’s the unique combination of being severe but not too severe, along with being highly transmissible. This has made responding to COVID-19 a challenge,” said Dr. Aaron Wendelboe.

OU med staff tells us tests are being done at the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and local private clinics.

They're also working on getting more tests available.

“If you have minimal or no symptoms... please do not get tested," said Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Douglas Drevets. "This will overwhelm the limited testing capabilities and it will not be helpful to you or the medical community.”

The group of experts talked more about "Flattening the Curve," or slowing down the number of positive tests.

Dr. Dale Bratzler compared data and talked about China flattening their curve.

“I’m told at the peak of the event they were doing 15 thousand tests on patients per day. They went to isolation, then of those patients who tested positive they did social distancing. They put into place travel restrictions planes, trains, buses were all shut down. They went into quarantine and they closed businesses restaurants and factories and closed their schools," said Dr. Bratzler.

Finishing with this alarming statistic about China's handling of the virus.

“There’s data that shows had they done those things one week earlier than they actually implemented that social distancing, they would’ve reduced the number of cases by 66%,” said Dr. Bratzler.

Some good news in all of this, we know that this virus does not spread through pregnancy.

“Unlike some other viruses as best we know yet there is not vertical transmission of COVID-19 that is from mother to fetus during the pregnancy, or from mother to infant at the time of birth,” said Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Dr. Rodney Edwards.

Some other good news, children are not likely to get seriously ill if they catch the virus.

“If there’s any good news in this, for their children, is that their children are not likely to get seriously ill unless they have a preexisting condition,” said Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Morris Gessouroun.

Doctors sharing the facts, they say, not to spread fear but to focus on the seriousness of this worldwide pandemic.

“I think the real key really is to avoid panic. The reality is that we have the capacity, if we follow the recommendations, to keep people safe” said Dr. Gessouroun.

OU Medicine also launching a new public health awareness campaign Tuesday morning. You can find more information about that here: