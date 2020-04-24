OU Medicine announces temporary reduction in hours, compensation due to COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with a local health system say that due to the coronavirus pandemic, team members are facing a temporary reduction in hours and compensation.

On Friday, OU Medicine announced a series of temporary changes due to COVID-19.

Officials say that OU Medicine hosptials have followed state and federal guidance to ensure the safety of patients and providers while slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, they say that guidance has led to a significant decline in patient volume, ranging from 30 to 80 percent.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged healthcare in the United States, and OU Medicine is facing these challenges diligently and prudently,” said Chuck Spicer, FACHE, President and CEO of OU Medicine. “Serving our patients and employees is our priority. It is important for us to make these necessary operational adjustments, for the time being, in order to respond to the challenges of the pandemic. These temporary changes will be evaluated on an ongoing basis.”

The temporary changes include:

Nursing and clinical departments will continue to flex hours based upon clinical activity, with no reduction in hourly nursing wages

Non-clinical support departments will flex to the amount of patients served

Temporary reductions in compensation for salaried employees and leaders will range from 10-15%

20% temporary reduction in senior executive compensation

25% temporary reduction in the Chief Executive Officer compensation

Temporary suspension of 401(k) match.

“We designed this temporary response to ensure that employees at OU Medicine affected by the plan maintained, on average, 80% of their compensation and their full medical benefits,” Spicer said. “We will protect our clinical core, and will continue to keep in place the recent increases in nursing compensation. All health and wellbeing benefits will be maintained.”