OU Medicine, OCCHD launch mobile COVID-19 testing at Oklahoma Co. hot spots every Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) and OU Medicine are joining forces to provide mobile testing on Saturdays in Oklahoma County zip codes experiencing high COVID-19 positivity rates.

OCCHD is providing logistical support for the mobile testing, while OU Medicine will staff the pop-up sites.

“We are eager to work with OCCHD to expand testing in Oklahoma City, specifically in those areas we know are the hardest hit,” said Erin Walker, assistant vice president of Operations at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine. “Testing is a great first step in reducing the spreadof this disease, so we encourage the community to participate.”

OCCHD stresses testing is critical to identify the impact of the virus in the community.

“We’re excited to partner with OU Medicine to reach vulnerable populations and to make tests more availablewith Saturday scheduling,” said LT Knighten, public information officer for OCCHD. “We encourage individuals who are experiencing symptoms, or who think they’ve been in contact with a confirmed positive case, to be tested,” Knighten added.

The mobile testing project launches Saturday, Sept. 12 and 19 in the parking lot of Southeast Middle School located at 6700 S. Hudson Avenue in Oklahoma City from 1-5 p.m.

“We’re focusing the mobile testing on the communities experiencing the highest positivity rates of COVID-19, and our data analysis currently shows south OKC as having the highest numbers of positive cases,” Knighten noted.

The CDC states the following individuals should get tested for COVID-19:

People who have symptoms of COVID-19

People who have had close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19

People who have been asked or referred to get testing by their healthcare provider, local or state health department.

In addition to the mobile testing, individuals needing a test in Oklahoma County can schedule a test through OCCHD’s Crush the Curve website.

